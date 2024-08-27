16th Airlift Squadron conduct training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Justin Ibarra, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the back of a C-17 Globemaster III over the coast of South Carolina during a flight, Sep. 5, 2024. The 16th AS provides combat-ready C-17 aircrews for worldwide airlift missions supporting Department of Defense and National Command Authority directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)