16th Airlift Squadron conduct training

Senior Airman Justin Ibarra, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out over the coast of South Carolina during a flight, Sep. 5, 2024. Loadmasters are responsible for supervising the loading and unloading of cargo, vehicles and personnel on a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)