Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:27 Photo ID: 8625101 VIRIN: 240904-N-CQ135-1004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.31 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Introducing the newest Lieutenant Commander for Naval Hospital Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.