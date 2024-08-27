Beaufort S.C.- Introducing the newest Lieutenant Commander for Naval Hospital Beaufort. Lcdr Joseph Williams was promoted on September 4th, 2024, at Naval Hospital Beaufort by Capt. Tracy Isaac.
