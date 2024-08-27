Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Introducing the newest Lieutenant Commander for Naval Hospital Beaufort. Lcdr Joseph Williams was promoted on September 4th, 2024, at Naval Hospital Beaufort by Capt. Tracy Isaac.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8625100
    VIRIN: 240904-N-CQ135-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Introducing the newest Lieutenant Commander for Naval Hospital Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NH Beaufort

