    Fair Winds and Following Seas Lt Sargent

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- On Wednesday September 4th, 2024 Naval Hospital Beaufort bid farewell to Chaplain Lt. Twig Sargent. He will be entering on his next chapter of retirement. We wish you well on your next adventures Sir. Pictured in this photo from left to right Lt. Twig Sargent and Capt. Tracy Isaac.

