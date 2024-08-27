437th APS prepares cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Williams, 437th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Inspection and Repair lead, conducts a safety check on equipment during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice but also capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)