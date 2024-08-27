437th APS prepares cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Williams, 437th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Inspection and Repair lead, prepares cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)