437th APS prepares cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, transports cargo to the loading dock during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice but also capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8624926
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-CG010-1002
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
