437th APS prepares cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, transports cargo to the loading dock during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)