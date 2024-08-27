Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Each year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) launches its annual Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), allowing the workforce to share their experiences and feedback on what’s needed to make America’s Shipyard the best it can be. The confidential survey allows each employee to share their views on the organizational climate of the shipyard, and assesses 19 protective and risk factors that can affect an organization’s climate and ability to achieve its mission such as equal opportunity, safety and sexual assault prevention and response. The 2024 survey launches September 8 through 30 and all employees are invited to participate and lift their voices on what the shipyard needs to get after to improve the overall culture and how we as a team achieve the mission in servicing our Nation’s fleet.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 07:24
    Photo ID: 8624801
    VIRIN: 240905-N-RC339-8745
    Resolution: 2400x2400
    Size: 981.66 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30, by Marisa Berkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download