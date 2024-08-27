Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Each year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) launches its annual Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), allowing the workforce to share their experiences and feedback on what’s needed to make America’s Shipyard the best it can be. The confidential survey allows each employee to share their views on the organizational climate of the shipyard, and assesses 19 protective and risk factors that can affect an organization’s climate and ability to achieve its mission such as equal opportunity, safety and sexual assault prevention and response. The 2024 survey launches September 8 through 30 and all employees are invited to participate and lift their voices on what the shipyard needs to get after to improve the overall culture and how we as a team achieve the mission in servicing our Nation’s fleet.