    Lajes Field Airmen stay mission ready [Image 10 of 10]

    Lajes Field Airmen stay mission ready

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Lajes Field held its first-ever Mission Ready Airmen event with approximately 60 students from various base Air Force Specialty Codes, on June 26, 2024. The training included 10 blocks of instruction and a mini-exercise scenario, covering small arms, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response, basic airfield operations, pallet-building, forklift operations, aircraft marshalling and sortie generation, and tactical radio communications.(U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 06:07
    Photo ID: 8624782
    VIRIN: 240626-O-IR506-5364
    Resolution: 1920x1282
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lajes Field Airmen stay mission ready [Image 10 of 10], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

