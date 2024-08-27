Lajes Field Airmen stay mission ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lajes Field held its first-ever Mission Ready Airmen event with approximately 60 students from various base Air Force Specialty Codes, on June 26, 2024. The training included 10 blocks of instruction and a mini-exercise scenario, covering small arms, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response, basic airfield operations, pallet-building, forklift operations, aircraft marshalling and sortie generation, and tactical radio communications.(U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)