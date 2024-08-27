USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 4, 2024) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 4, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 03:14
|Photo ID:
|8624575
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-UA460-1858
|Resolution:
|6426x4358
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
