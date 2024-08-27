Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 4, 2024) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 4, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 03:14
    Photo ID: 8624560
    VIRIN: 240904-N-UA460-1724
    Resolution: 5704x3772
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    MH-60
    Helicopter
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM-51

