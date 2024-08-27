554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Werder, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers engineering technician, calibrates an electronic leveler for a K-SPAN foundation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 29, 2024. A K-SPAN is a storage facility for deployable assets, which helps increase the lifetime of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)