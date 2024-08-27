Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES [Image 4 of 5]

    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Tatiana Daza, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers pavements and construction equipment operator, uses a pressurized vibratory roller to smooth dirt for a K-SPAN foundation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 29, 2024. A K-SPAN is a storage facility for deployable assets, which helps increase the lifetime of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8624468
    VIRIN: 240829-F-CX880-1257
    Resolution: 4362x2908
    Size: 788.1 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    This work, 554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

