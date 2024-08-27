554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

U.S. Air Force Airman Tatiana Daza, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers pavements and construction equipment operator, uses a pressurized vibratory roller to smooth dirt for a K-SPAN foundation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 29, 2024. A K-SPAN is a storage facility for deployable assets, which helps increase the lifetime of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
