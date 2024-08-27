Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, prepare a foundation for a K-SPAN at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 29, 2024. A K-SPAN is a storage facility for deployable assets, which helps increase the lifetime of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8624466
    VIRIN: 240829-F-CX880-1026
    Resolution: 4300x2867
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES
    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES
    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES
    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES
    554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download