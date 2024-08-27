554 REDHORSE builds K-SPAN for 36 CES

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Williams, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers pavements and construction equipment operator, operates an excavator in preparation to build a K-SPAN at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 29, 2024. A K-SPAN is a storage facility for deployable assets, which helps increase the lifetime of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
