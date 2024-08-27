UNITAS LXV Medical Casualty Training Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 4, 2024) – Exercise participants transport a practice patient to a Chilean HH-65 Dauphin helicopter during a training evolution involving a simulated flight deck casualty aboard the Chilean Navy replenishment oiler CNS Almirante Montt (AO-52) during UNITAS LXV, September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)