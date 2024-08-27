Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Md., put on mission-oriented protective posture gear during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen reacted to escalating threat conditions and practiced their response to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear hazards during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8624262
    VIRIN: 240904-F-MH340-2050
    Resolution: 4018x2676
    Size: 758.76 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    JBA
    bivouac
    AFIMSC
    CSTR

