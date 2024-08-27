Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Md., put on mission-oriented protective posture gear during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen reacted to escalating threat conditions and practiced their response to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear hazards during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)