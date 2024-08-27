U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Md., put on mission-oriented protective posture gear during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen reacted to escalating threat conditions and practiced their response to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear hazards during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 21:33
|Photo ID:
|8624262
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-MH340-2050
|Resolution:
|4018x2676
|Size:
|758.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.