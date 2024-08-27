Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bussell, assigned to the 316th Security Forces Squadron, participates in Rescue Task Force training during a bivouac exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. During the training, 316th Wing Airmen were the first in the Air Force to utilize fully electronic blanks that simulated live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)