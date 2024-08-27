Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bussell, assigned to the 316th Security Forces Squadron, participates in Rescue Task Force training during a bivouac exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. During the training, 316th Wing Airmen were the first in the Air Force to utilize fully electronic blanks that simulated live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8624261
    VIRIN: 240904-F-MH340-2587
    Resolution: 3897x2596
    Size: 489.94 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS

