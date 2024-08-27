Travis AFB 2024 group photo event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Mission Support Group leadership pose for a group photo in front of the four aircraft attached to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Team Travis participated in the last group photo event including the KC-10 Extender Aug. 26-28, as the KC-10 is scheduled to be divested on Sept. 26. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Kenneth Abbate)