    Travis AFB 2024 group photo event [Image 15 of 26]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pose for a group photo in front of the four aircraft attached to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. Team Travis participated in the last group photo event including the KC-10 Extender Aug. 26-28, as the KC-10 is scheduled to be divested on Sept. 26. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8624130
    VIRIN: 240827-F-OY799-1246
    Resolution: 6683x3759
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    C-17
    KC-10
    C-5M
    USAF
    KC-46

