Travis AFB 2024 group photo event

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron pose for a group photo in front of the four aircraft attached to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. Team Travis participated in the last group photo event including the KC-10 Extender Aug. 26-28, as the KC-10 is scheduled to be divested on Sept. 26. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Kenneth Abbate)
