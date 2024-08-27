Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5 aircraft lands at Rosecrans [Image 15 of 15]

    C-5 aircraft lands at Rosecrans

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft sits on the runway at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2024. Airmen and equipment from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, were being transported by C-5 to an overseas, scheduled deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8623811
    VIRIN: 240830-Z-UP142-1015
    Resolution: 2109x1403
    Size: 705.83 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 aircraft lands at Rosecrans [Image 15 of 15], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft
    deployment
    Galaxy

