C-5 aircraft lands at Rosecrans

A C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft sits on the runway at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2024. Airmen and equipment from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, were being transported by C-5 to an overseas, scheduled deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)