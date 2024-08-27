703rd Munitions Support Squadron hosts 2024 MUNSS Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron (MUNSS) at Kleine-Brogel Air Base (AB), Belgium, 702nd MUNSS at Büchel AB, Germany, 703rd MUNSS at Volkel AB, The Netherlands, and 704th MUNSS at Ghedi AB, Italy compete in the 2024 Munitions Support Squadrons (MUNSS) Olympics at Volkel AB, Aug. 16-17, 2024. The event, aimed at building camaraderie among Airman assigned to 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group units, featured nine sporting events, including soccer, flag football, volleyball, weightlifting, and basketball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Ostlender)