    173rd Airborne Brigade Jumps into Bavaria [Image 5 of 7]

    173rd Airborne Brigade Jumps into Bavaria

    EGLSEE, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command, poses for a photo with a German child during exercise Saber Junction 24 (SJ24) in Eglsee, Germany, Sept. 4, 2024. SJ24 is a key multinational military exercise that demonstrates the U.S. Army's shared strength and commitment to Europe's security. Led by the 7th Army Training Command and directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, this exercise highlights how U.S. Army units—like the 173rd Airborne Brigade—can seamlessly fight alongside our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

