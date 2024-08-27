Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    703rd Munitions Support Squadron hosts 2024 MUNSS Olympics [Image 5 of 14]

    703rd Munitions Support Squadron hosts 2024 MUNSS Olympics

    VOLKEL AIR BASE, NETHERLANDS

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Tiana Schenk 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron (MUNSS) at Kleine-Brogel Air Base (AB), Belgium, 702nd MUNSS at Büchel AB, Germany, 703rd MUNSS at Volkel AB, The Netherlands, and 704th MUNSS at Ghedi AB, Italy compete in the 2024 Munitions Support Squadrons (MUNSS) Olympics at Volkel AB, Aug. 16-17, 2024. The event, aimed at building camaraderie among Airman assigned to 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group units, featured nine sporting events, including soccer, flag football, volleyball, weightlifting, and basketball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiana Schenk)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8623254
    VIRIN: 240817-F-WW999-1006
    Resolution: 2560x1707
    Size: 518.84 KB
    Location: VOLKEL AIR BASE, NL
    This work, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron hosts 2024 MUNSS Olympics [Image 14 of 14], by Tiana Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    52nd Fighter Wing
    52nd Munitions Maintenance Group
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Munitions Support Squadrons
    MUNSS Olympics

