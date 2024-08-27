Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Beaufort Security Training [Image 10 of 10]

    NSF Beaufort Security Training

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort completed a week-long assessment which is the beginning of Commander Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 3-year process of certifying a Security Department. The assessment be-gins with an in-depth program review of the departments 3 core capability programs and their 17 readiness pro-grams. The assessment culminated with an Integrated Training Event which consisted of an active shooter event on the installation. During the event, NSF Beaufort’s Security Department successfully integrated assets and personnel from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Departments, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort’s Provost Marshall’s Office military working dog section.

    This work, NSF Beaufort Security Training [Image 10 of 10], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

