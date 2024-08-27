NSF Beaufort Security Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beaufort S.C.- Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort completed a week-long assessment which is the beginning of Commander Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 3-year process of certifying a Security Department. The assessment be-gins with an in-depth program review of the departments 3 core capability programs and their 17 readiness pro-grams. The assessment culminated with an Integrated Training Event which consisted of an active shooter event on the installation. During the event, NSF Beaufort’s Security Department successfully integrated assets and personnel from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Departments, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort’s Provost Marshall’s Office military working dog section.