Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anais Rosa Gutierrez, a financial management analyst with the 156th Comptroller Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for a photo for Hispanic Heritage Month at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 3, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month was established to celebrate and honor the diversity, courage, leadership and accomplishments of Hispanic Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 10:39
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
