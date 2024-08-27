Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight [Image 1 of 3]

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Lopez Mojica, a financial management analyst with the 156th Comptroller Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for a photo for Hispanic Heritage Month at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 3, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month was established to celebrate and honor the diversity, courage, leadership and accomplishments of Hispanic Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Comptroller Flight
    156th Wing

