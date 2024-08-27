Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A volunteer greets people during a National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024. The month of September is the National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month where many organizations make a concerted effort to destigmatize the mental health struggles that many may face and take the opportunity to educate the public on recognizing signs someone is need of support as well as the avenues to receive support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8622815
    VIRIN: 240903-F-RF516-1140
    Resolution: 7366x4911
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    JB MDL
    support
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download