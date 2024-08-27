Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne, 87th Air Base Wing command chief, passes out pins during a National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024. The month of September is the National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month where many organizations make a concerted effort to destigmatize the mental health struggles that many may face and take the opportunity to educate the public on recognizing signs someone is need of support as well as the avenues to receive support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)