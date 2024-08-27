Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8622703
|VIRIN:
|240903-D-FN350-1056
|Resolution:
|7374x4916
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.