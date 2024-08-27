Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024

    PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. William Kennedy 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces board a UH-60 Black Hawk during a jungle field training exercise as a part of Super Garuda Shield 2024, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8622552
    VIRIN: 240830-A-PJ104-4091
    Resolution: 3473x5210
    Size: 12.44 MB
    Location: PUSLATPUR 5, ID
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Partner forces participate in Jungle FTX during Super Garuda Shield 2024
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024
    U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    US Army
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download