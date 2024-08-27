U.S., Partner forces forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and two U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks, attached to the 25th Infantry Division await troops during a jungle field training exercise in Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. William D. Kennedy III)