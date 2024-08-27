Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Partner forces participate in Jungle FTX during Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Partner forces participate in Jungle FTX during Super Garuda Shield 2024

    PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. William Kennedy 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team guides a UH-60 Black Hawk to land as part of a jungle field training exercise as a part of Super Garuda Shield 2024, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William D. Kennedy III)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 05:25
    Location: PUSLATPUR 5, ID
