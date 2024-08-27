Members of the Sgt. Morales Club cut into a cake after the Sgt. Morales Club Induction Ceremony closed at the Rock Chapel, Baumholder, Germany, on August 29, 2024. The Sgt. Morales Club was established in 1973 by Lt. Gen. George S. Blanchard to promote the highest ideals of integrity, professionalism, and leadership for the enlisted force serving in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)
Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 05:28
Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
