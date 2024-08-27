Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Morales Club Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Sgt. Morales Club Induction Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Members of the Sgt. Morales Club cut into a cake after the Sgt. Morales Club Induction Ceremony closed at the Rock Chapel, Baumholder, Germany, on August 29, 2024. The Sgt. Morales Club was established in 1973 by Lt. Gen. George S. Blanchard to promote the highest ideals of integrity, professionalism, and leadership for the enlisted force serving in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8622537
    VIRIN: 240904-A-SS112-1010
    Resolution: 5012x3341
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Sgt. Morales Club Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USARMY
    Sgt. Morales Club
    StrongerTogether

