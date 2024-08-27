Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent, Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering Intern Kimberly Laporte, AMIE Intern Joshua Monmouth, USACE North Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. John. Lloyd, AMIE Intern Beyah Baylor, AMIE Intern Hana Desta and Europe District AMIE Program Manager Karon Carter pose for a photo July 8, 2024, at the Europe District Headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. Europe District has regularly been a part of the AMIE Internship over the past several years and hosted four more students in summer 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
