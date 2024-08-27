AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering summer interns check construction progress on site where the new Department of Defense Activity elementary school being built in Sembach, Germany with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel in the summer of 2024. AMIE interns with Europe District spent time in different branches and sections throughout their summer internship to see the many elements that go into delivering a project. (Courtesy photo)