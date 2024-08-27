Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering summer interns check construction progress on site where the new Department of Defense Activity elementary school being built in Sembach, Germany with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel in the summer of 2024. AMIE interns with Europe District spent time in different branches and sections throughout their summer internship to see the many elements that go into delivering a project. (Courtesy photo)

    USACE
    HBCU
    Europe District
    AMIE

