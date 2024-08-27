AMIE interns grow with USACE in Europe

Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering summer intern Joshua Monmouth works out long-term construction scheduling with Europe District Construction Support Services Chief Jason Redeen in the summer of 2024. AMIE interns with Europe District spent time in different branches and sections throughout their summer internship to see the many elements that go into delivering a project. (Courtesy photo)
