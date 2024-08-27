Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission [Image 11 of 11]

    B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

