B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)