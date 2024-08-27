A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 03:16
|Photo ID:
|8622477
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-QO948-6046
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.