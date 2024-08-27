Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8622477
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-QO948-6046
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

