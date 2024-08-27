B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber taxis to the runway for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate the United States’ always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)