B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
