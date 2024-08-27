B-2 Spirit and BTF mission support aircraft complete BTF mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives after a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)