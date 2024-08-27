Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th EBS Airmen hot pit the B-2 Spirit [Image 9 of 9]

    110th EBS Airmen hot pit the B-2 Spirit

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron disconnect a fuel hose from a B-2 Spirit after hot pit refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8622440
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-QO948-3188
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 110th EBS Airmen hot pit the B-2 Spirit [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hot pit
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

