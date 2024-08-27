110th EBS Airmen hot pit the B-2 Spirit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron disconnect a fuel hose from a B-2 Spirit after hot pit refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)