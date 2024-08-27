Commander of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), U.S. Army Col. Thomas Kilbride, leads a formation during the retirement ceremony honoring the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year career in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8622360
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-AR102-2578
|Resolution:
|7514x5009
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.